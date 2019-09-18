VIDEO: Marianne Elliott Discusses Katrina Lenk as Bobbie in COMPANY
It was recently announced that Company is coming to Broadway, starring Katrina Lenk as Bobbie! Hear what director Marianne Elliott has to say about the casting choice, and why audiences are going to love Lenk in this role!
Marianne Elliott is giving us all the gossip on why @TheKatrinaLenk will blow our minds as Bobbie! pic.twitter.com/LiUXlWcfou- Company BROADWAY (@CompanyBway) September 17, 2019
COMPANY has an opening night set for March 22, 2020 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production will officially open on Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday following previews, which begin Monday, March 2.
The "company" will be led by Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, and will feature Patti LuPone reprising her role as Joanne. Further casting for the Broadway production has yet to be announced.
The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version that recently ran in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates.
At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."
The London creative team will head the Broadway production including director Marianne Elliott, choreographer Liam Steel, designer, musical supervisor and conductor Joel Fram, designer, Bunny Christie, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Ian Dickinson(for Autograph Sound), illusions designer Chris Fisher, orchestrator David Cullen, and dance arranger Sam Davis.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. The news was shared on social media by her daughter, Amanda Green. Newman was 86 ye... (read more)
Mariah Lyttle to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE 2019-20 Tour
TROIKA Entertainment announced today the tour cities and casting for the 2019-20 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE... (read more)
Kristin Chenoweth Will Bring FOR THE GIRLS Solo Show to Broadway This Fall!
Kristin Chenoweth will return to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produce... (read more)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)
Check Out the Map For the BC/EFA Flea Market and Grand Auction
The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids annual flea market and grand auction is just one week away! BC/EFA has released the map of tables for this year'... (read more)
Broadway Playwrights Sound Off On Cell Phone Use At The Theatre
Social media discourse surrounding the playwright of SLAVE PLAY, Jeremy O. Harris broke out on Twitter after he shared on social media that the produc... (read more)