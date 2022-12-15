VIDEO: Listen to Mariah Carey Make Pre-Show Announcement at SOME LIKE IT HOT

Mariah Carey has a special cameo in the new Broadway musical, Some Like It Hot! The popstar, who was revealed to be a producer on the musical, also recorded the pre-show announcement, which plays for the audience before every show.

The announcement is standard, and starts with "Welcome to the Shubert Theatre," before asking audience members to "please take a moment to turn off your cell phones, and remember the use of photographic equipment and recording devices is strictly prohibited."

The recording ends with an introduction to the show, where Carey says, "And now, Some Like It Hot."

Watch the video on People here.

As BroadwayWorld reported in November, Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy Some Like It Hot, now playing at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

"I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She's been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction," said Carey. Marilyn Monroe's piano represents a deep attachment to her childhood as detailed in the first chapter of Monroe's autobiography titled "How I Rescued a White Piano."

"When Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film," said Carey, "I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film's legacy - pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity - I'm proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today's world to new audiences."

This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.

The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie. The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?