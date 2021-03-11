VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Re-Releases 'As Long As There is Love' to Mark the Anniversary of the Broadway Shutdown

MRS. DOUBTFIRE has re-released their 'As Long As There is Love' video to mark the one-year anniversary of the Broadway shutdown. MRS. DOUBTFIRE the Broadway musical played 3 previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre before an executive order from the Governor of New York State shut down Broadway on March 12, 2020.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE composer Karey Kirkpatrick and the company made a video during the shut-down- see the video below:

Based on the 1993 Twentieth Century Fox film of the same title and the best-selling novel, "Alias Madame Doubtfire" by Anne Fine, MRS. DOUBTFIRE follows the journey of a struggling actor who will go to any length to be with his children after he loses custody in a bitter divorce, disguising himself as a matronly British woman and taking a job as their nanny, in his ex-wife's home.

Helmed by four time-Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), the new musical comedy features Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. The cast also includes Cameron Adams (My Fair Lady), Akilah Ayanna (Broadway debut), Calvin L. Cooper (Broadway debut), Kaleigh Cronin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Casey Garvin (King Kong), Maria Dalanno (Broadway debut), David Hibbard (Something Rotten!, Cats), KJ Hippensteel (The Book of Mormon), Aaron Kaburick (Hello, Dolly!), Erica Mansfield (Kiss Me, Kate), Brian Martin (Broadway debut), Alexandra Matteo (A Bronx Tale), Sam Middleton (Broadway debut), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet), LaQuet Sharnell Pringle (Lysistrata Jones), Jaquez André Sims (King Kong), Lily Tamburo (Broadway debut), Travis Waldschmidt (Kiss Me, Kate) and Aléna Watters (The Cher Show).