VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Drops Music Video for 'Come What May' with Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! was recently nominated for 14 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Moulin Rouge! has released a music video, filmed live on stage, for Come What May from the Broadway production. Check it out below!

Moulin Rouge! was recently nominated for 14 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory!

In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You