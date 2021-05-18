Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pose
Pose

VIDEO: MJ Rodriguez Shares Who She'd Like to Play in the MCU!

Don't miss MJ Rodriguez's dazzling performance in the final season of FX's "Pose."

May. 18, 2021  

MJ Rodriguez would love to play Elektra in the MCU because she feels like they share similar personalities and she has taken Karate lessons!

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

MJ Rodriguez is known for her performance as Angel in the 2011 Off-Broadway revival of Rent, which won her the 2011 Clive Barnes Award.

She has also starred in Little Shop of Horrors (Pasadena Playhouse, 2019), Street Children (New Ohio Theatre, 2016), and Runaways (Encores Off-Center, 2016).

She is also known for her role as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the television drama Pose. Other television credits include Nurse Jackie and The Carrie Diaries.

VIDEO: MJ Rodriguez Shares Who She'd Like to Play in the MCU!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


