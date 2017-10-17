METEOR SHOWER
VIDEO: METEOR SHOWER's Amy Schumer Talks Upcoming Broadway Debut on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Oct. 17, 2017  

Amy Schumer, who will make her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's new play Meteor Shower next month, stopped by JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to discuss the show. "I'm super-excited," says the actress of her upcoming play, joking, "Anyone I know who's done a play says you can get really hammered and you can wake up late. It's just a good schedule." Watch the appearance below!

Steve Martin's new play Meteor Shower begins previews at Broadway's Booth Theatre on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Opening night is set for Wednesday, November 29. The production stars Emmy and Peabody Award-winning comedian Amy Schumer, Tony-winner Laura Benanti, Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, and Jeremy Shamos. Meteor Shower, which broke box office records at San Diego's Old Globe last summer and went on to play at the Long Wharf Theatre, will be directed by 2017 Tony nominee Jerry Zaks and produced by Joey Parnes.

It's a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Shamos) are having another couple over for dinner. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren't looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in Velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky.

