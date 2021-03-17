VIDEO: Lupita Nyong'o Practiced Kissing Over Zoom for Virtual ROMEO Y JULIETA Production

Lupita Nyong'o, who stars in a new radio play adaptation of "Romeo Y Julieta," tells Stephen how she and her co-star pulled off convincing kissing scenes despite never being in the same room.

She also shares stories from a production of "Romeo and Juliet" she starred in as a teenager.

Lupita Nyong'o was seen in J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Maz Kanata, and lent her voice to John Favreau's The Jungle Book. Her feature film debut in Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave earned her an Academy Award, SAG Award and Spirit Award. She graduated from the Yale School of Drama, and her stage credits include The Winter's Tale (Yale Rep), Uncle Vanya and The Taming of the Shrew.

Nyong'o made her Broadway debut in "Eclipsed."

