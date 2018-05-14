VIDEO: Lindsay Mendez & Alexander Gemignani Join Joshua Henry for a #BigelowFlows Version of 'Mr. Snow'
It wasn't long ago that Joshua Henry, who recently starred in the original Chicago company of Hamilton, brought us #HamJams- his own versions of Lin-Manuel Miranda's tunes. Now he's playing Billy Bigelow in Carousel (a performance for which he just earned his third Tony nomination) and he's mixing up the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein!
Watch below as he is joined by his cast mates and fellow Tony nominees Lindsay Mendez and Alexander Gemignani for a very bluegrass rendition of "Mr. Snow."
?? #BigelowFlows ?? 2.0!! this ain't the Mr. Snow you know ?? @LindsayMendez #alexandergemignani & @espyres give this Mr. Snow his new groove. guys we FELT the love over at @carouselbway this week. You have the answer to what's coming next week - drop comments and suggestions below!! #collaborationstation #musicalways
A post shared by Joshua Henry (@joshuahenryofficial) on May 14, 2018 at 5:45am PDT