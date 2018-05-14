VIDEO: Lindsay Mendez & Alexander Gemignani Join Joshua Henry for a #BigelowFlows Version of 'Mr. Snow'

Click Here for More Articles on CAROUSEL

It wasn't long ago that Joshua Henry, who recently starred in the original Chicago company of Hamilton, brought us #HamJams- his own versions of Lin-Manuel Miranda's tunes. Now he's playing Billy Bigelow in Carousel (a performance for which he just earned his third Tony nomination) and he's mixing up the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein!

Watch below as he is joined by his cast mates and fellow Tony nominees Lindsay Mendez and Alexander Gemignani for a very bluegrass rendition of "Mr. Snow."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You