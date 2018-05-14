CAROUSEL
VIDEO: Lindsay Mendez & Alexander Gemignani Join Joshua Henry for a #BigelowFlows Version of 'Mr. Snow'

May. 14, 2018  

It wasn't long ago that Joshua Henry, who recently starred in the original Chicago company of Hamilton, brought us #HamJams- his own versions of Lin-Manuel Miranda's tunes. Now he's playing Billy Bigelow in Carousel (a performance for which he just earned his third Tony nomination) and he's mixing up the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein!

Watch below as he is joined by his cast mates and fellow Tony nominees Lindsay Mendez and Alexander Gemignani for a very bluegrass rendition of "Mr. Snow."

Henry's other Broadway credits include: Violet (Tony Award® nomination), The Scottsboro Boys (Tony nomination), Shuffle Along..., The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, American Idiot, Bring It On, In the Heights (Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance). Tour: Hamilton. Regional: Hamilton (Chicago), Godspell (Paper Mill Playhouse), The Scottsboro Boys (Guthrie Theater, Ahmanson Theatre). City Center Encores!: Cotton Club Parade, The Wiz. Film: Sex and the City, Winter's Tale, Renegades. Television: "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Army Wives," "Kings."

