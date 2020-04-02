VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings 'New York' by St. Vincent
Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to post a video of himself playing 'New York' by St. Vincent.
Check out the video below!
Running out of songs of my own- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 1, 2020
to play on behalf ofhttps://t.co/VL7nwWXY7P
So here's New York by the brilliant @st_vincent.
That site again is https://t.co/VL7nwWXY7P
a??i??a??i??a??i?? pic.twitter.com/UR3B0xee5Y
Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Both Mr. Miranda and Hamilton won the 2016 Drama League Awards for Distinguished Performance and Outstanding Production of a Musical, respectively.
