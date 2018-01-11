VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings 'Happy 261st Birthday' to A. Ham

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter this morning to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Alexander Hamilton. The Founding Father would have turned 261 today, January 11th. The Tony winning creator and former star of the hip-hop musical captioned his video: "Good morning & happy birthday to A.Ham." Check it out below!







With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.



HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.



The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater. The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording - recipient of the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and a regular on numerous Billboard top 10 lists - is available everywhere nationwide.



Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

