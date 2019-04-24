VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti Murin, Julia Murney, and Natalie Walker Sing 'Bless the Lord' From GODSPELL

Following last night's episode of Fosse/Verdon, which included mentions of Godspell, Lin-Manuel Miranda wrapped up his live-tweeting session with an impromptu cover, alongside Patti Murin, Julia Murney, and Natalie Walker.

Miranda, Murin, and Murney, all mentioned that they have been in various productions of Godspell in their lives.

Watch the group sing 'Bless the Lord' below!

Godspell features music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by John-Michael Tebelak. The show opened off-Broadway on May 17, 1971. It was revived on Broadway in 2011.

The musical features a series of parables, based mostly on the Gospel of Matthew and partially the Gospel of Luke, and the Gospel of John. The parables are interspersed with music set to lyrics from hymns.





