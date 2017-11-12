VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes an ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Last night, the Broadway-bound Escape to Margaritaville welcomed an exiting guest to the tiki bar: Lin-Manuel Miranda. Check out the video of the superstar on stage with music legend Jimmy Buffett!

Paul Alexander Nolan (Bright Star) leads the company as Tully, and will be joined by Alison Luff (Les Misérables) as Rachel, Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You) as Tammy, Eric Petersen (School of Rock) as Brick, Rema Webb (The Color Purple) as Marley, Don Sparks(Take Me Out) as J.D., Andre Ward (Something Rotten!) as Jamal, along with Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Tiffany Adeline Cole, Marjorie Failoni, Samantha Farrow, Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Autumn Guzzardi, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Julius Anthony Rubio, Nick Sanchez, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Come Monday," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name Is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this new production is choreographed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away, Rock of Ages) and directed by Tony Award winner and La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away, Memphis).

