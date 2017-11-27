LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Lip-Syncs, Answers Questions in Full Facebook Broadcast from London!

Nov. 27, 2017  

Lin-Manuel Miranda broadcasted live on Facebook from London earlier today, November 27, lip-syncing requested show tunes, taking questions from viewers, and talking about his latest Prizeo contest. Don't worry if you missed the live event - you can watch the full video below!

There are ten days left to enter to win a trip to London Hamilton opening! Read more and enter at Prizeo.com/Hamilton.

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Lip-Syncs, Answers Questions in Full Facebook Broadcast from London!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • VIDEO: Cast of COME FROM AWAY Perform on CBS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
  • VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Brings Back 'What's Inside Box' for New WAITRESS Cast Announcement
  • Voting Now Open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
  • VIDEO: WAITRESS Stars Betsy Wolfe, Jason Mraz Perform on THANKSGIVING PARADE
  • HAMILTON Kicks Off Sitzprobe in London
  • Meet the Broadway Stars of ONE NIGHT WITH THE STARS - December 4th at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com