VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Lip-Syncs, Answers Questions in Full Facebook Broadcast from London!

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Lin-Manuel Miranda broadcasted live on Facebook from London earlier today, November 27, lip-syncing requested show tunes, taking questions from viewers, and talking about his latest Prizeo contest. Don't worry if you missed the live event - you can watch the full video below!

There are ten days left to enter to win a trip to London Hamilton opening! Read more and enter at Prizeo.com/Hamilton.

Related Articles