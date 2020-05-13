Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Laura Michelle Kelly Will Sing 'I Enjoy Being a Girl' From FLOWER DRUM SONG on R&H GOES LIVE!
Laura Michelle Kelly will be the guest on today's episode of R&H Goes Live! She will be performing "I Enjoy Being a Girl" from Rodgers & Hammerstein 's FLOWER DRUM SONG.
The stream goes live at 1pm EDT today, May 13.
The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization presents the live stream series, R&H Goes Live!, a spin off of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. The ongoing series features some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, originally released as part of R&H Goes Pop!
The series is hosted by Laura Osnes and each performance is followed by a live Q&A with the performer.
