VIDEO: Laura Michelle Kelly Will Sing 'I Enjoy Being a Girl' From FLOWER DRUM SONG on R&H GOES LIVE!

Laura Michelle Kelly will be the guest on today's episode of R&H Goes Live! She will be performing "I Enjoy Being a Girl" from Rodgers & Hammerstein 's FLOWER DRUM SONG.

The stream goes live at 1pm EDT today, May 13.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization presents the live stream series, R&H Goes Live!, a spin off of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. The ongoing series features some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, originally released as part of R&H Goes Pop!

The series is hosted by Laura Osnes and each performance is followed by a live Q&A with the performer.





