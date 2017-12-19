VIDEO: Latest GREATEST SHOWMAN Trailer Reveals New Pasek & Paul Tune

Next week sees the release of the dazzling new movie musical THE GREATEST SHOWMAN starring Hugh Jackman and in celebration, Twentieth Century FOX have today released a new trailer showcasing a highly emotive track from the film, 'Never Again'. The track and the full original score for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN are written by Academy and Tony Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen). The film releases in UK cinemas on Boxing Day and in the U.S. on December 20th. Get a first look below!



THE GREATEST SHOWMAN has been nominated for 3 Golden Globes including:

Best Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy - The Greatest Showman; Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy - Hugh Jackman; Best Original Song - Motion Picture "This Is Me" - The Greatest Showman



"The Greatest Showman" is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. "The Greatest Showman" is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

