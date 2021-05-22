VIDEO: LAST FIVE YEARS' Molly Lynch & Oli Higginson Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch below as he chats with West End stars Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson, who appear in Aria Entertainment's filmed version of The Last Five Years, which is now available to stream on Broadway HD! The musical will run at the Vaudeville Theatre from September 17 through October 13, 2021.

Jason Robert Brown's award-winning musical, The Last Five Years, will return to London's West End for the first time in over ten years, after two sensational sell-out seasons at Southwark Playhouse, and an internationally streamed performance watched by audiences worldwide. This emotionally powerful and poignant story of two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, is underscored by a beautifully bittersweet score, featuring 'I'm Still Hurting', 'Goodbye Until Tomorrow' and 'I Can Do Better Than That'.

Full of romance, wit and vivid storytelling, Jamie shares his story from the spark of their relationship's giddy beginning, whilst Cathy's side is told in reverse, from the end of their turbulent partnership. The two characters cross paths just once, as their stories collide during the middle of the show.

Jonathan O'Boyle's bold new production sees the actor-musicians playing the piano, ukulele and guitar live throughout the show, adding an additional musical narrative to the story and a unique magic to Brown's exquisite songs.

"The Last Five Years has been the constant throughout all of [the past year]. We started the show just before the pandemic hit. We were in rehearsals and Jonathan [O'Boyle] was handing out hand sanitizer and we were like, 'This is a bit dramatic, Jonathan!'" joked Lynch. "Then we were in tech and it all got bigger and bigger and bigger. But the show has been something we've carried through all of it."

Ahead of the show's return to the London stage, you can stream the production here and catch up with its stars below!