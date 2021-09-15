VIDEO: LACKAWANNA BLUES Celebrates Its First Broadway Preview!

Manhattan Theatre Club reopened its doors today with the first preview of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues, which reopens MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre!

MTC celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony outside the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Guests and speakers included NYC Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Vicki Been, President and CEO of New York & Company Fred Dixon, President of Times Square Alliance Tom Harris, New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Mara Manus, New York State Senator Brad Hoylman, and Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney; MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, Executive Producer Barry Grove, and Board Chairman David Hodgson; actors Brian Stokes Mitchell and S. Epatha Merkerson; and a Musical Performance by Nanny's Band.

Written, performed, and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, with original music by Bill Sims Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack, Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues will celebrate opening night on Tuesday, September 28.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

The creative team for Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues includes Michael Carnahan (scenic design), Karen Perry (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), and Darron L West (sound design); with music performed by Junior Mack and original music by Bill Sims Jr. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager.