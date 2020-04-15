VIDEO: Kyle Selig Performs 'The Sweetest Sounds' From NO STRINGS on R&H Goes Liv- Watch Now!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Kyle Selig will perform "The Sweetest Sounds" from Richard Rodgers' NO STRINGS on R&H Goes Live!

The stream will go live today, April 15, 2020 at 1PM ET.

R&H Goes Live! is a spinoff of the R&H Goes Pop! video series. The ongoing series will feature some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, originally released as part of R&H Goes Pop!





