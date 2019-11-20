VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Talks Covering Barbra Streisand on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Singer Kristin Chenoweth was a guest on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen to promote her new album "For the Girls." During the interview, Cohen asked Chenoweth if she's heard from Barbra Streisand since doing a cover of Streisand's song "The Way We Were."

Chenoweth said she heard through the grapevine that, "She's very happy and honored that I sang her song, and she likes the version."

Watch the clip below!

Kristin Chenoweth's third Concord Records release is For The Girls, one of the Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer-actress' most personal and compelling projects to date. The album is a tribute to some of the great singers who have influenced her, featuringChenoweth's personally charged interpretations of 12 classic songs identified with such iconic artists as Barbra Streisand ("The Way We Were"), Eva Cassidy ("It Doesn't Matter Anymore"), Dinah Washington ("What a Diff'rence A Day Made"), Doris Day ("When I Fall In Love"), Patsy Cline ("Crazy"), Judy Garland ("The Man That Got Away"), Carole King ("Will You Love Me Tomorrow"), Eydie Gorme ("I Wanna Be Around") and Linda Ronstadt ("Desperado").

In collaboration with veteran producer/performer Steve Tyrell, Chenoweth is joined by several high-powered guest vocalists, including Dolly Parton, who lends her voice to her own composition "I Will Always Love You"; Ariana Grande, who's featured on a pointed reading of Lesley Gore's feminist Pop anthem "You Don't Own Me"; and Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire, who trade vocals with Chenoweth on "I'm A Woman," originally popularized by Peggy Lee.

Chenoweth has emerged as one of today's most versatile and charismatic performers. An accomplished actress, commanding singer and uniquely charismatic personality, she's conquered Broadway, film, television and the recording medium, releasing a series of acclaimed albums that demonstrate the depth and breadth of Chenoweth's musical passions.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You