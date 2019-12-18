VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Sings of the Struggles of Dealing with #Millennials

Kristin Chenoweth, the multi-talented and versatile star of stage and screen, will ring in the New Year by bringing two performances of her recent, sold-out, limited-engagement Broadway show, For the Girls, to Walt Disney Concert Hall. Special guests Cheyenne Jackson and Shoshana Bean join the Tony and Emmy Award winner in her end-of-year celebration.

Need a sneak peek? Watch below as Kristin sings a genius (and timely) song by Mary-Mitchell Campbell called "The #Millennial Song."

Chenoweth just completed her For the Girls Broadway residency, which followed the release of her album of the same name. Chenoweth is best known for her Broadway roles in Wicked, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Promises Promises, and On the Twentieth Century. She also starred on television in shows such as Pushing Daisies and Glee.





