VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Sings 'Dream A Little Dream of Me' on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!

Tonight Tony-winner Kristin Chenoweth stops by WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE this week for a chat with Andy Cohen and a performance of the classic tune, 'Dream A Little Dream of Me!' Get a peek at her visit below!

Kristin Chenoweth completed a For the Girls Broadway residency in 2019, which followed the release of her album of the same name. Chenoweth is best known for her Broadway roles in Wicked, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Promises Promises, and On the Twentieth Century. She also starred on television in shows such as Pushing Daisies and Glee.





