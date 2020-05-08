Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Sings 'Dream A Little Dream of Me' on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!
Tonight Tony-winner Kristin Chenoweth stops by WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE this week for a chat with Andy Cohen and a performance of the classic tune, 'Dream A Little Dream of Me!' Get a peek at her visit below!
Tony Award winner @KChenoweth & her boyfriend @JoshBGuitar performed 'Dream a Little Dream of Me' during tonight's #MomentOfMAZEL! #WWHLatHome pic.twitter.com/c1K52bugpD- WWHL (@BravoWWHL) May 8, 2020
Kristin Chenoweth completed a For the Girls Broadway residency in 2019, which followed the release of her album of the same name. Chenoweth is best known for her Broadway roles in Wicked, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Promises Promises, and On the Twentieth Century. She also starred on television in shows such as Pushing Daisies and Glee.
