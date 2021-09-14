VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, & More Join Kelly Clarkson in New 'Kellyoke' Music Video

Kelly Clarkson started season three of her talk show with a bang as she premiered a new music video cover of Imagine Dragons' "On Top of the World", featuring a star-studded lineup of Broadway stars!

Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Andre De Shields, Natalie Mendoza, Ben Vereen, and Joel Grey joined the American Idol winner in the joyful new music video performed throughout the streets of New York. Throughout the week, Clarkson will honor New York City with a special "We Love New York" celebration.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host and GrammyAward-winning artist Kelly Clarkson. Last year, the critically acclaimed daytime talk show headed into its second season as the most watched new talk show in seven years. The show features in-studio guests and a virtual in-studio audience with fans from across the country.

In its first year on the air, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" received three Daytime Emmy wins, more than any other talk show in 2020. Clarkson was named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and the show also received a Critic's Choice Award nomination. Showrunner and executive producer Alex Duda received a Gracie Award in 2020, which recognized "The Kelly Clarkson Show" as exemplary programming created by, for and about women.

Watch the electric new video here: