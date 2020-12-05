VIDEO: Killian Donnelly Performs 'The Music of the Night' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on BBC STRICTLY'S IT TAKES TWO

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Killian Donnelly will return as The Phantom when the show re-opens in the West End in June 2021. Donnelly gave a special performance of 'Music of the Night' on BBC Strictly's It Takes Two!

Watch the performance below!

Tickets are now on-sale from June 2021 at https://bit.ly/3g8NpY0.

The show is currently planning previews from June 5, provided that government social distancing rules are lifted in time. According to Mackintosh the production must play to full capacity in order to run.

This summer, Mackintosh confirmed that a "brand new physical production" of the show will run in the West End when it returns.

The producer said in a statement, "When Andrew and Cameron re-launch Phantom in London it will be with a brand new physical production of Maria Bjornson's original design, in a refurbished theatre. LWT have just taken a 50 year lease extension on Her Majesty's and will do everything in their power to re-launch, better than ever, once the work is completed."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You