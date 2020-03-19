VIDEO: Kevin Bacon Encourages Followers to Socially-Distance, Using Hashtag #IStayHomeFor

Kevin Bacon took to Instagram to encourage people to practice social distancing.

"Right now, like people around the world, I'm staying home, because it saves lives and it is the only way we're going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus," he said. "Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody's mom or grandpa or wife sick."

He goes on to say that every person has someone who should be the reason that they stay home. In his case, his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, is the reason he chooses to self-isolate.

Bacon wraps up the video by asking his followers to post a similar video, or photo, with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor, with the name of the person they are staying home for.

Watch the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You