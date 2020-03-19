VIDEO: Kevin Bacon Encourages Followers to Socially-Distance, Using Hashtag #IStayHomeFor
Kevin Bacon took to Instagram to encourage people to practice social distancing.
"Right now, like people around the world, I'm staying home, because it saves lives and it is the only way we're going to slow down the spread of this coronavirus," he said. "Because the contact that you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes somebody's mom or grandpa or wife sick."
He goes on to say that every person has someone who should be the reason that they stay home. In his case, his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, is the reason he chooses to self-isolate.
Bacon wraps up the video by asking his followers to post a similar video, or photo, with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor, with the name of the person they are staying home for.
Watch the video below!
#IStayHomeFor @kikkosedg! Hey everybody, it's now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It's one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can't. So if you're home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier - We're all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!) I'm kicking it off with @jimmyfallon @eltonjohn @Brandicarlile @kevinhart4real @ddlovato @davidbeckham - but I encourage YOU ALL to join in too! Let's use this 6 Degree thing to do some good! . . . . #Corona #Coronavirus #StayHome #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord
A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8:03am PDT
