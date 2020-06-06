VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara, LaChanze, Lindsay Mendez, and More Perform on YAI's Virtual Central Park Challenge

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Today, June 6, YAI is hosting its annual Central Park Challenge, celebrating the intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) community.

This year's Central Park Challenge is taking place virtually and features live musical performances by Kelli O'Hara, Lindsay Mendez, LaChanze, Ali Stroker, Miguel Cervantes, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, and Mare Winningham.

Tune in now to the live stream below!

