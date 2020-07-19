Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Jul. 19, 2020  

Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!

The trio performed a medley featuring Unexpected Song from Song and Dance, I Don't Know How to Love Him from Jesus Christ Superstar, and Love Changes Everything from Aspects of Love.

The performance was part of the virtual AIDS Walk New York, which took place earlier today.

Watch the video below!


