Hollywood Bowl
VIDEO: KINKY BOOTS at the Hollywood Bowl Begins Performances Tonight

There are just three performances at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend!

Jul. 8, 2022  

Tthe Hollywood Bowl's production of Kinky Boots beings performances tonight and runs through July 10th, 2022, featuring Wayne Brady in the role of Lola, Jake Shears as Charlie, and Kelly Marie Tran as Lauren. Go inside rehearsals and get a first look at the cast in action.

The cast also includes Mark Ballas of Dancing With The Stars in the role of "Harry"; Hairspray Tony® Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur in the role of "Pat"; Hayley Orrantia, joining the production as "Nicola" on the heels of her appearance on The Masked Singer and a season 10 renewal of The Goldbergs; actor/singer/songwriter Drew Seeley of Another Cinderella Story and High School Musical fame as a member of the Male Ensemble; television favorite Jim J. Bullock reprising the role of "George" from the Kinky Boots' first national tour; original Kinky Boots Broadway cast member Daniel Stewart Sherman reprising his role of "Don"; original Kinky Boots Broadway cast member Jennifer Perry reprising her role of "Trish"; Patrick Scott McDermott, fresh from the Lincoln Center production of Flying Over Sunset, as "Young Charlie"; Walter Russell lll, who comes to the Hollywood Bowl direct from Broadway's MJ where he is appearing as "Young Michael Jackson," as "Young Lola"; James Olivas as "Richard Bailey"; Brian Cali as "Mr. Price"; and Terron Brooks as "Simon Sr."

The Hollywood Bowl's production of Kinky Boots will also feature Ernest T. Williams, Tyler Keller, Matthew Varvar, Eric Stanton Betts, Tommy Martinez, Juan Torres-Falcón, Yurel Echezarreta and Jake Dupree as "The Angels"; Jon Robert Hall and Desmond Newson as the Male Ensemble; and Kim Steele, Ashley Moniz, Joanne Javien, Morgan Anita Wood and Mia Gerachis as the Female Ensemble.

Kinky Boots, the winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards including Best Musical, is the exhilarating Broadway hit that lifts spirits to new high-heeled heights with its Tony-winning music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and Tony-winning choreography by original director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell. The conductor and musical director is two-time Tony and Grammy® winner Stephen Oremus, the original music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator of Kinky Boots, for which he won the Tony for Best Orchestrations. Kinky Boots also won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Kinky Boots, inspired by a true story, will be the 21st annual LA Phil/Hollywood Bowl-produced, fully staged Broadway musical to be presented at the historic venue. It tells the story of an unlikely friendship built around some very unlikely shoes. Factory owner Charlie is struggling to save his business, and the fabulous Lola has a wildly exciting idea that just might do the trick. Kinky Boots is the huge-hearted story of two people with nothing in common-or so they think.

Kinky Boots will be performed three times at the Hollywood Bowl this summer: Friday, July 8, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m.



