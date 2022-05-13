VIDEO: Julianne Hough Performs Some of Her POTUS Rap on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan

Julianne Hough appeared on LIVE! With Kelly & Ryan this morning to discuss her current Broadway run in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

During the interview, Hough discussed the rap that she performs in the play, giving a sneak peek at what audiences can expect.

"Susan Stroman, our director who is a five-time Tony winner, she started as a choreographer. So there's gotta be some musical element," Hough revealed. "There is some dancing and singing that I do and it's with Rachel Dratch, who is hysterical and so funny."

POTUS also features Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, "The Good Fight") as Chris; Screen Actors Guild Award winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black," The Rocky Horror Show) as Bernadette; "SNL" comedy legend Rachel Dratch ("Saturday Night Live," Wine Country) in her Broadway debut as Stephanie; actress and comedian Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken", Horrible Bosses 2, "Avenue 5") in her Broadway debut as Jean, Tony Award winner Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed, "Nurse Jackie," Transformers) as Harriet; and Grammy, Emmy & Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, "Ugly Betty", "Desperate Housewives") as Margaret.

The cast also includes Anita Abdinezhad (Persian Pod), Gisela Chípe ("Manifest"), Jennifer Fouché (Chicken & Biscuits), and Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as standbys.

