VIDEO: Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Releases New Episode Featuring Lily Brooks O'Briant & More
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues with the release of a new episode today. Season two, episode thirteen features special guests: Lily Brooks O'Briant (Matilda, Netflix's The Big Show Show), Fabi Aguirre (Broadway's On Your Feet, Les Miserables), Gianna Harris (Broadway's School of Rock), Alexa Lasanta (Sound of Music Broadway National Tour, Annie), Madison Lagares (Broadway's School of Rock, On Your Feet), Ruby Locknar, and On With The Show guest Aiden Sanchez.
Watch the episode below!
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin-Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.
