VIDEO: Josh Lamon, Ben Fankhauser and More Give LES MISERABLES An Isolation Twist

We may be more than one day off the return of Broadway, but that doesn't mean we can't come together for a virtual ensemble number!

From Broadway's Jordan Grubb (SpongeBob SquarePants) comes a socially distant lip synched performance of the Les Misérables' anthem "One Day More."

Check out Grubb, along with Broadway favorites Josh Lamon (The Prom), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Alexa Green (Wicked) and Eric Anthony Johnson (Beetlejuice), among others as they perform the number from their own individual barricades!

Check out some of your favorite stars below as they amuse themselves in quarantine.

