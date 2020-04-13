VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings 'You'll Never Walk Alone' For His Second #ShowerSongs Performance

Josh Groban has released his second #ShowerSongs video!

Josh Groban shared:

This one goes out to all my theater friends who are wondering when they can reach people with their brilliance again. Some have already had covid-19, some have it currently and are recovering thankfully. I can't wait for the lights to come back up and for that beautiful community to lift our spirits and nourish our souls once again. In the meantime here is a song from one of my favorite musicals Carousel. You'll Never Walk Alone....and it's for The Actors Fund who are helping artists survive after all they've given us. Donate now by clicking the button below. Thanks for watching! - JG #showersongs

Listen to Josh Groban sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' below!

Donate HERE.





