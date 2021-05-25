VIDEO: Josh Groban Joins Young People's Chorus of New York City for A Virtual Performance

Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban joined world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City its 2021 Virtual Gala for a very special performance.

See Josh and the kids singing the anthem, "The Impossible Dream" from the musical Man of La Mancha here:

Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums (over 35 million sold worldwide) and electrifying live performances. He has appeared in multiple films and TV shows, and starred on Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade". Over the past year Groban released his latest album Harmony, a collection of timeless songs, and has performed a series of intimate concerts livestreamed to audiences all over the world. He remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate, and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.