VIDEO: Josh Groban Croons 'Happy Christmas' on CBS's HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

CBS presented A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH Josh Groban last night, featuring special guest performers Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves and Kane Brown. A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. Below, watch Josh Groban's performance of 'Happy Christmas' from last night's special!



Singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans globally with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances and comedic film and television appearances. He is the only artist who has had two albums on the Top Ten Bestselling Albums list in the past decade, according to Billboard. Groban has released seven studio albums and received numerous Grammy Award nominations.

In 2016 he embarked on an extensive North American tour to support his album Stages, titled "Josh Groban: On Stage." That year, Groban also made his Broadway debut in the new musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. He received a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for the role. Groban is a member of Americans for the Arts Artists Committee and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through the arts.

