VIDEO: Josh Gad & James Corden Recreate Summer 2019's Biggest Films

On Monday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, James Corden and Josh Gad tell viewers about how they were were cast as leads in "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood," "Hobbs & Shaw" and "Toy Story 4," but due to a string of unfortunate circumstances they were kept out of the summer blockbusters.

Watch below as the duo recreate scenes from the hit summer movies!

Gad is best known for starring on Broadway as Elder Cunningham in Book of Mormon, and for voicing Olaf in Frozen and the upcoming Frozen 2. Gad also played Gaston's sidekick LeFou in the 2017 BEAUTY AND THE BEAST live-action remake.

