VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Talks DEAR EVAN HANSEN, Shutdown, and More on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Jordan Fisher, the currently star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, stopped by Live with Regis and Kelly today to chat about the Broadway shutdown, his final performance in Dear Evan Hansen in March, and how he and his fiancee made the best of the date of their postponed wedding.

Check out clips from his interview here!

No stranger to theatre, Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as 'John Laurens/ Philip Hamilton ' in Hamilton, and starred as ' Mark Cohen ' in Fox's RENT: Live (directed by Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Greif ). He also starred on the popular Disney program "Liv and Maddie" and won the 25th Season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He will next star in Netflix's anticipated sequel to "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get THE ONE thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.