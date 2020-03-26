VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Star Jordan Fisher Is 'Waving Through A Window' at Home
Broadway's latest Evan Hansen, Jordan Fisher, took to TikTok today to join their #HappyAtHome series. Check out Jordan here singing "Waving Through A Window", a song which has recently made the jump from musical theatre staple to quarantine anthem!
If you're missing Jordan's Evan and need more, see him sing "If I Could Tell Her" with co-star Gabrielle Carrubba and his fabulous performance of "For Forever" on the Rosie O'Donnell benefit concert here.
Fisher made his Broadway debut in 2016 as 'John Laurens/Philip Hamilton' in Hamilton, and starred as 'Mark Cohen' in Fox's RENT: Live (directed by Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Greif). He also starred on the popular Disney program "Liv and Maddie" and won the 25th Season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars." He will next star in Netflix's anticipated sequel to "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" alongside Noah Centineo and Lana Condor.
Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.Get the best prices on tickets to Dear Evan Hansen on TodayTix - click here.
