VIDEO: Watch Jordan Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba Sing 'If I Could Tell Her' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Jordan Fisher is currently playing Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway! Watch Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba step offstage in a new video for this never-before-filmed duet of "If I Could Tell Her."

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen currently also features Jessica Phillips as Heidi Hansen, Christiane Noll as Cynthia Murphy, Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman, Phoebe Koyabe as Alana Beck, and Ivan Hernandez as Larry Murphy.

The winner of six Tony Awards ((ncluding Best Musical) and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).





