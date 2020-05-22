VIDEO: Join the Showtunes Sing-a-long with the Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up- Live at 4pm!

Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch.

This week's Weekend Warm-Up will be led by Marie's Crisis pianist Kenney Green, with special guests Drew Wutke and Randy Taylor! Tune in today at 4pm to join the piano party!

If your'e having fun and wanting more, you can can send Kenney and company a tip or join in on even more fun at the Marie's Facebook Group!

Kenney M. Green - has been a part of the Marie's Crisis family for 12 years including taking the singalong fun to London, Sydney, Melbourne & Zimbabwe. OFF-BROADWAY: Finks!, Growin' Up 70's with Barry Williams. NATIONAL/EUROPEAN TOURS: Smokey Joe's Cafe w/Gladys Knight, Ain't Misbehavin'. Kenney is also the Producing Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre and a member of AEA & SDC. (Venmo: @Kenneth-Green-5 /paypal.me/kenneygreen)

(Music Director, General Piano Bar Mischief Maker) has been Sing-Out-Louiseing for decades since growing up in smalltown Kansas. Credits incl: Bway, offBway, ntnl/intnl tours, regional; NYC cabaret/concert/solo show venues, incl Marie's Crisis, Duplex, Joe's Pub/The Public, and 54Below. Resident MD at Jen Waldman Studio. For more credits/info/projects- Dqrewwutke.com , IG@drewwutke (Venmo: @ DrewWutke / paypal.me/drewwutk

Randy Taylor, a graduate of USC, is a New York based stage and screen actor. He most recently can be a seen in season two of the web series "Merce." A veteran of musical theatre he has played lead roles in Little Shop of Horrors, South Pacific, Phantom, Damn Yankees, Oklahoma and The Full Monty. He also spent time singing on the high seas with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. (Venmo: @Randall-Taylor/ paypal.me/RandiusMaximus

