VIDEO: John Travolta Chats Upcoming Film GOTTI and Recreates His Iconic GREASE Dance On THE TONIGHT SHOW

John Travolta chats with superfan Jimmy about being welcomed back to Brooklyn by 10,000 fans when he stopped by the pizzeria he made famous in Saturday Night Fever, and he reveals how the Gotti family personally got him to play infamous mob boss John Gotti Sr, along with a quick preview of his iconic Grease dance on The Tonight Show! Check out the clip below!

"The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins when "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.



An American television institution for almost 60 years, "The Tonight Show" continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent. Taking a cue from his unforgettable predecessors, including hosts Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, Fallon carrys on the tradition that audiences know and love - kicking off every show with the iconic "Tonight Show" monologue.

Related Articles