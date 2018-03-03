VIDEO: John Lloyd Young Talks Upcoming Vegas Show and Performs 'Unchained Melody'

The Tony Award-winner and original Jersey Boy, John Lloyd Young, appeared on Morning Blend in Las Vegas to promote his upcoming two-night engagement at The Space. Young talked about the upcoming show, and performed "Unchained Melody," which will be on his setlist.

Watch the video here!

For tickets to John Lloyd Young's show, visit: TheSpaceLV.com.

Tony Award-winner John Lloyd Young originated the role of 'Frankie Valli' in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical and international hit, "Jersey Boys." As Valli, Young garnered unprecedented accolades from New York and national media, including one of the most exciting "New York Times" reviews ever written for an actor making a Broadway debut. Young went on to win the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. As Frankie Valli, Young sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning "Jersey Boys" Original Cast Album.

After a brief hiatus, Young returned to "Jersey Boys" on Broadway for several months in 2012 and 2013, and in early 2014 he made his West End debut in London opening the show at the historic Piccadilly Theatre. Young re-created his award-winning Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Brothers' film adaptation of "Jersey Boys," which premiered across the world in 2014.

As a resident of Los Angeles, Young played to sold-out crowds of 17,000-plus as 'Marius' in "Les Miserables" at the Hollywood Bowl was the first-ever guest star invited to appear on FOX's Golden Globe and Emmy-winning hit "Glee," guest starred opposite Michael Chiklis on the CBS drama, "Vegas." Other TV appearances include "Law & Order," "Live with Regis and Kelly," "Live with Kelly and Michael," "Celebrity Jeopardy," "Access Hollywood," and several appearances the "Today Show" to name a few.

Young has played a variety of prestigious venues and events including New York's Café Carlyle, Carnegie Hall, the White House, Lincoln Center, New Year's Eve in Times Square, Radio City Music Hall, San Francisco's Feinstein's at the Nikko, Yankee Stadium, Dodgers Stadium, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Hollywood Bowl. Young performed for our returning troops at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts with country star Lorrie Morgan, The Beach Boys and the National Symphony Orchestra. He frequently sings the National Anthem at L.A.'s Staples Center for the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup Hockey Champions, the L.A. Kings.

Young's debut album, "My Turn..." is available for download on iTunes and for order on cdbaby.com and Amazon.com. In 2013, Young was appointed by Barack Obama to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities. He was sworn in at the Supreme Court of the United States by Justice Elena Kagan. Young enthusiastically supports charities including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, amfAR, Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang, The United Service Organization (USO), The American Cancer Society, AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA), The Actors Fund of America and is a proud, 20-year member of The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Young is a graduate of Brown University.





