VIDEO: John Lithgow Talks Starring in the 'Reimagined' PERRY MASON

John Lithgow was a guest on Thursday's episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to talk about starring in the new HBO series Perry Mason.

Talking about the series, Lithgow said, "These two great writers, Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, they took "Perry Mason," the classic '50s crime/law-and-order series, and they took it back 20 years to the 1930s in Los Angeles when Erle Stanley Gardner actually wrote the "Perry Mason" stories. And they wrote it in that mode, and we shot it in Los Angeles in sort of the era of "Chinatown" and "L.A. Confidential," that wonderful feeling. But then, the sensibility of the series takes it forward 50 years.

He continued, "I mean, here is a "Perry Mason" series that deals with racial injustice and police brutality and corruption in police and law. And yet it has the feeling of a wonderful 1930s, like, crime noir, directed by someone like Howard Hawks. It's just a wonderful series. And Matthew Rhys has completely reimagined it. He sort of erased the memory of Raymond Burr forever."

Watch the full interview below!

Related Articles