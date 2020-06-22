VIDEO: John Lithgow Misses Theater, But Knows Broadway Will Come Back

John Lithgow was a guest on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan! During the interview, Lithgow shares his hopes for the return of theater after the pandemic.

Lithgow tells Kelly and Ryan, "I'm in a profession where you're in crowds of people, you're in a company of actors or on a film set or acting in front of a thousand people in a Broadway theater. To have that all TAKEN AWAY and be left to your own different devices and not have a job and not have income, it's a reflection of what absolutely everybody is going through in every profession, but for me it's very sad to think of New York theater actors."

Lithgow continued, "I do know it will come back because theater always comes back and I always come back to the theater."

Watch his interview below!

