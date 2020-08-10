VIDEO: Joel Grey Sings 'Mr. Cellophane' in New #EncoresArchives

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Watch Joel Grey perform the famous number in the 1996 Encores! production of CHICAGO

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series, featuring highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Joel Grey singing 'Mr. Cellophane' from the Encores! production of Chicago in 1996.

Watch the video below!

