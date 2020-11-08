VIDEO: Jessie Mueller Previews Upcoming Concert With '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman'

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, November 8 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, November 9 at 3pm ET!

Back by popular demand, Jessie Mueller is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series again this weekend!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, November 8 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, November 9 at 3pm ET!

Last night, Seth Rudetsky gave fans a preview of the concert, featuring Mueller singing "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman".

Watch the video below!

Jessie Mueller most recently appeared on Broadway and at Steppenwolf in Tracy Letts' new play The Minutes alongside the playwright, Armie Hammer and Blair Brown. She received a Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award for her performance as Julie Jordan in the recent revival of Carousel opposite Joshua Henry and Renee Fleming. Prior to that she originated the role of Jenna Hunterson in composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles' hit Broadway musical Waitress for which she was nominated for a Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy award. She earned all three awards for her starring role as Carole King in Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. She recently starred as Marian in The Music Man with Norm Lewis and Rosie O'Donnell at The Kennedy Center. Other major Broadway credits include Nice Work If You Can Get It, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood (Drama Desk nomination), and her Broadway debut as Melinda in On A Clear Day You Can See Forever opposite Harry Connick, Jr. (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). She portrayed Carrie Pipperidge in the New York Philharmonic's staged concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center, and was a part of Carnegie Hall's family concert series, Take the Stage with Broadway Stars. Mueller began her career in Chicago and was named Actor of the Year in 2011 by The Chicago Tribune. Four years later she received Chicago's prestigious Sarah Siddons Society Award. Recently she collaborated on Broadway for Orlando's "What the World Needs Now" benefiting our brothers and sisters in Orlando.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You