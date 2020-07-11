VIDEO: Jessie Mueller Chats About 'Sweet Home Chicago' Video Featuring Andre De Shields, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Keegan-Michael Key, and More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, an all-star line-up of Chicago natives and stars who got their start in the Windy City have come together for a new music video, performing the Blues anthem "Sweet Home Chicago."
The impressive ensemble of participants in the virtual music video includes Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winners and features Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Belushi, Keegan-Michael Key, Jeff Perry, George Wendt, Joe Mantegna, Jessie Mueller, André De Shields, Alan Ruck, Rachel Barton Pine, Rhymefest, E. Faye Butler, Ramsey Lewis, Sandra Delgado, Jim Peterik, Lecy Goranson, Kurt Elling, Twista, Chef Rick Bayless, members of Joffrey Ballet, M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Dance Collective and many more.
Jessie Mueller chatted with ABC7 about the video.
"So many artists, they do their work by coming together by being in a community," Mueller said. "We don't have our stages or our sets to come and do our work- whether it's theater or film or television, that's how we pay the bills that's how we get our health insurance."
"We were just sort of told have fun, this is an opportunity to celebrate, this is an opportunity to come together to remind people," she said.
Watch Mueller's full interview below, and check out the Sweet Home Chicago video here!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Patti LuPone Wants to Narrate Mary Trump's New Book For Randy Rainbow to Lip-Sync
Could we be getting a new Randy Rainbow/Patti LuPone collaboration? We sure hope so!...
QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!
We're going back to 1780 for A Winter's Ball (you know, where the Schuyler Sisters are the envy of all?) for our latest Hamilton quiz!...
VIDEO: On This Day, July 9- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Ariana DeBose, and Leslie Odom, Jr. Say Goodbye to HAMILTON
On this day in 2016, original Hamilton cast members, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, and Ariana DeBose along with the musical's star and composer, Lin-...
VIDEO: Listen to Act 1 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets
Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act I of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!...
Broadway League Approves 15-Second COVID-19 Test For Actors and Crew; League President 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Early 2021 Return
Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told the New York Post that for the first time, she feels 'cautiously optimistic' about Broadway being ...
BROADWAY AT HOME on PBS Continues With GREAT PERFORMANCES: SHE LOVES ME & More
Beginning July 24, GREAT PERFORMANCES will continue to keep the performing arts alive with Broadway at Home, broadcasting a theatrical favorite every ...