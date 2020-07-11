VIDEO: Jessie Mueller Chats About 'Sweet Home Chicago' Video Featuring Andre De Shields, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Keegan-Michael Key, and More!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, an all-star line-up of Chicago natives and stars who got their start in the Windy City have come together for a new music video, performing the Blues anthem "Sweet Home Chicago."

The impressive ensemble of participants in the virtual music video includes Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winners and features Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Belushi, Keegan-Michael Key, Jeff Perry, George Wendt, Joe Mantegna, Jessie Mueller, André De Shields, Alan Ruck, Rachel Barton Pine, Rhymefest, E. Faye Butler, Ramsey Lewis, Sandra Delgado, Jim Peterik, Lecy Goranson, Kurt Elling, Twista, Chef Rick Bayless, members of Joffrey Ballet, M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Dance Collective and many more.

Jessie Mueller chatted with ABC7 about the video.

"So many artists, they do their work by coming together by being in a community," Mueller said. "We don't have our stages or our sets to come and do our work- whether it's theater or film or television, that's how we pay the bills that's how we get our health insurance."

"We were just sort of told have fun, this is an opportunity to celebrate, this is an opportunity to come together to remind people," she said.

Watch Mueller's full interview below, and check out the Sweet Home Chicago video here!

