VIDEO: Jessica Vosk Sings Mashup of Into the Unknown/Before You Go
Jessica Vosk took to Instagram to post a video of herself performing a mashup of Into the Unknown and Before You Go.
In the post she shared: Our Friday pop-mashup. Dedicated to the many who are braving their lives every single day...headed toward the unknown, to keep us safe. THANK YOU!
Our Friday pop-mashup. Dedicated to the many who are braving their lives every single day...headed toward the unknown, to keep us safe. THANK YOU! @_dan_vosk_ @disneyfrozen @lewiscapaldi #healthcareworkers
A post shared by Jessica Vosk (@jessicavosk) on May 29, 2020 at 10:07am PDT
