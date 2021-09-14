VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan and the Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Perform 'Little Shop of Horrors' and 'Skid Row' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on Little Shop of Horrors

The cast of the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors took the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night for a performance! The cast, which is led by Jeremy Jordan and Tammy Blanchard, performed 'Little Shop of Horrors' and 'Skid Row'.

Watch the performance below!

The performance is part of Broadway Week on The Tonight Show, airing weeknights through Friday at 11:35pm on NBC.

The lineup is as follows:

September 13: Little Shop of Horrors

September 14: Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

September 15: Dear Evan Hansen Film Cast

September 16: SIX

September 17: Wicked

As previously announced, Tony Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, American Son) will finally be able to take the stage as Seymour, alongside original cast members Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey and two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.. Under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival will re-open "on the twenty-first day of the month of September" at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street).

Tickets are on sale now for performances from September 21, 2021 through January 2, 2022 at Telecharge.com/212-239-6200.

Jordan was previously set to join the company on March 17, 2020, before theater industry operations were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the time since, Blanchard was nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award and a 2020 Drama Desk Award for her performance in the show, and Borle won the 2020 Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. Jordan, Blanchard and Borle are joined in the show's reopening company by returning cast members: Grammy Award nominee Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, Head Over Heels) as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington (RENT 20th Anniversary Tour) as The Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, and Chelsea Turbin.