VIDEO: Jennifer Nettles Puts Country Spin on 'No Good Deed' in WICKED's #OutOfOz Series!

Sep. 13, 2017  

In the latest installment of Wicked's studio session video series, OUT OF OZ, Jennifer Nettles performs "No Good Deed." Nettles is no stranger to the Great White Way, having starred as Roxie Hart in Broadway's CHICAGO. In the OUT OF OZ series, stars perform reimagined versions of songs from Stephen Schwartz's beloved score. Check out the video below!

Winner of over 50 major awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards®, WICKED is the untold story of the witches of Oz. Long before Dorothy drops in, two other girls meet in the land of Oz. One, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery and misunderstood. The other is beautiful, ambitious and very popular. WICKED tells the story of their remarkable odyssey, how these two unlikely friends grow to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

Declared "The Best Musical of the Decade" by Entertainment Weekly and "A Cultural Phenomenon" by Variety, WICKED is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento.

