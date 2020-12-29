VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, André De Shields, Billy Porter and More Sing 'Make Them Hear You / Grateful'

The Actors Fund today announced the release of the "Make Them Hear You / Grateful" video to raise funds for their programs and services. To donate, visit actorsfund.org/Grateful. The video premiered exclusively at The Actors Fund Virtual Gala on November 2, 2020 and is now being made available to the wider community. The video features Jelani Alladin, Chuck Cooper, André De Shields, Brandon Victor Dixon, Joshua Henry and Billy Porter, singing "Make Them Hear You" from the Tony Award-winning score of Ragtime, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and the chorus of the Tony Award-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices, led by founder Michael McElroy, and featuring Norm Lewis, singing "Grateful," by John Bucchino.

"To those in need in performing arts and entertainment, we say 'There is a community that hears you, and is here for you,'" said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "Thank you to Michael, Jelani, Chuck, André, Brandon, Joshua, Norm, Billy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices, for reminding us all of the power of justice, and the power of gratitude this holiday season."

Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $18 million in emergency financial assistance to over 14,700 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. This emergency financial assistance is helping the most vulnerable and those in financial crisis to cover basic living expenses, such as food, essential medications, utilities and more.

All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, helping to support programs that foster stability and resiliency and serve as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.