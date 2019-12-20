VIDEO: Jason Derulo Wants Audiences to Experience the World of CATS

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

Jason Derulo was a guest on Thursday's episode of GMA3: Strahan, Sara, & Keke to talk about playing Rum Tum Tugger in the Cats film!

Derulo talks about the world of Cats and tells the hosts, "I'm really excited for people to go see the film, because it is other-worldly, it is something that you've never seen before, and its inviting you to a new dimension."

Derulo also teaches hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Keke Palmer how to do some cat moves!

Watch the interview below!

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering stage musical into a breakthrough cinematic event.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Featuring Lloyd Webber's iconic music and a world-class cast of dancers under the guidance of Tony- winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights), the film reimagines the musical for a new generation with spectacular production design, state-of-the-art technology, and dance styles ranging from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap.





Related Articles